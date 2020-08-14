See All Ophthalmologists in Woodland Hills, CA
Dr. Patrick Keating, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Keating, MD

Dr. Patrick Keating, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

Dr. Keating works at Douglas Hamilton in Woodland Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Herpetic Keratitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keating's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas Hamilton
    6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 535, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 835-0975
    Monday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 14, 2020
    Dr. Keating is a caring and knowledgeable doctor. He listens to the patient and gives thoughtful and thorough advice.
    — Aug 14, 2020
    About Dr. Patrick Keating, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750325882
    Education & Certifications

    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
