Dr. Keating has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Keating, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Keating, MD
Dr. Patrick Keating, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.
Dr. Keating works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keating's Office Locations
-
1
Douglas Hamilton6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 535, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 835-0975Monday11:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keating?
Dr. Keating is a caring and knowledgeable doctor. He listens to the patient and gives thoughtful and thorough advice. I
About Dr. Patrick Keating, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1750325882
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California At Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keating accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keating has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keating works at
Dr. Keating has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Herpetic Keratitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keating on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keating speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Keating. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keating.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keating, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keating appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.