Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD
Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley's Office Locations
-
1
Dell Children's Medical Group1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 324-0918
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelley was obviously experienced in my medical condition which is very rare, Fibrous Dysplacia. He had useful feedback and plans.
About Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington - Children's Hospital
- Baylor University
- Baylor University
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kelley works at
Dr. Kelley speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
