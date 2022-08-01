See All Plastic Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD

Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.

Dr. Kelley works at Pediatric Surgical Subspecialists in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dell Children's Medical Group
    1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 324-0918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas

Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aplasia Cutis Congenita Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis - Arthrogryposis - Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr Kelley was obviously experienced in my medical condition which is very rare, Fibrous Dysplacia. He had useful feedback and plans.
    Tracy D — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659306348
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Washington - Children's Hospital
    • Baylor University
    • Baylor University
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Pediatric Surgical Subspecialists in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

