See All Plastic Surgeons in Panama City, FL
Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Panama City, FL
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD

Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

Dr. Kelley works at Plastic Surgery Center P.A. in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kelley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Center P.A.
    15 Doctors Dr, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 769-8991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelley?

    Jan 29, 2023
    Excellent perfectionist!
    Sara — Jan 29, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelley to family and friends

    Dr. Kelley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861593949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Canniesburn Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ill Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Plastic Surgery Center P.A. in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Kelley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.