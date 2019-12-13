Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD
Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kelty works at
Dr. Kelty's Office Locations
-
1
Graystone Eye2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 322-2050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Graystone Eye2311 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Directions (828) 322-2050
-
3
Graystone Eye2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Directions (828) 726-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Catawba Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelty?
Dr. Kelty is a highly qualified specialist. He will not spend much time with you, but you'll feel like he has provided good consultation and knows what he is doing. If you want more, you will need to be the one that asks the questions and should follow up with you general ophthalmologist for answering basic questions not related to his specialty services. Dr. Kelty will preserve your sight, but you may not feel satisfied with your care in terms of how he is addressing your needs if you are dealing with low vision for the first time. Graystone makes up for this by providing really helpful support staff that will answer your questions and fill in the blanks.
About Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407932304
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelty works at
Dr. Kelty has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.