Overview of Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD

Dr. Patrick Kelty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kelty works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Telangiectasia, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.