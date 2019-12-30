Dr. Patrick Kenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kenney, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kenney, MD
Dr. Patrick Kenney, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Kenney's Office Locations
Saint Raphael Mr Center330 Orchard St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 785-2815
Yale-new Haven Hosp-hme Care Prog789 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2815Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communicator. I agree with the above reviewer. He answered all our questions prior to us asking. Staff goes over and beyond to make you feel as comfortable as possible in the awful situation that you are in with a kidney mass. He squeezed us in on a surgery day for our initial consultation. As an RN, I was aware of his long, tedious day but his demeanor never let on. I am so disappointed that the two reviews above ( likely same patient) could taint this fine physicians score. As an RN, nurses and physicians tolerate much more than yells and such esp after surgery or in light of bad news. The above two negative reviews very likely do not tell the real story about that patients behavior. It had to be really awful for physician intervention, esp from Dr. Kenney.
About Dr. Patrick Kenney, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Urology
Dr. Kenney has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
