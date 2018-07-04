Overview

Dr. Patrick Kerrigan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Kerrigan works at Hart Medical Center in Wilkes Barre, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.