Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kersey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD
Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Kersey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kersey's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Clay Terrace Sports Medicine14455 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 415-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kersey?
This was our first experience with a concussion. I appreciated how thorough Dr Kersey was with our son. Never felt rushed during an appt, he answered all of our questions. In addition, never felt rushed to put him back on the ice. All steps into he recovery were thoroughly explained. He also had a great bedside manner & was really great with my son.
About Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053365825
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kersey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kersey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kersey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kersey works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kersey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kersey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kersey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kersey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.