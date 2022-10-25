Overview of Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD

Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Kersey works at Ascension Medical Group Clay Terrace Sports Medicine in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.