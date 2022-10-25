See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD

Sports Medicine
3.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD

Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Kersey works at Ascension Medical Group Clay Terrace Sports Medicine in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kersey's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group Clay Terrace Sports Medicine
    14455 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-5795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 25, 2022
    This was our first experience with a concussion. I appreciated how thorough Dr Kersey was with our son. Never felt rushed during an appt, he answered all of our questions. In addition, never felt rushed to put him back on the ice. All steps into he recovery were thoroughly explained. He also had a great bedside manner & was really great with my son.
    About Dr. Patrick Kersey, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • In University School Of Med
