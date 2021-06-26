Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD
Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Kirk's Office Locations
Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 791-5200
The Christ Hospital - Joint & Spine Center2123 Auburn Ave # C920A, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 791-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had two hip replacements by Dr Kirk, both in 2018. I am beyond grateful to him for the perfect placement of the right hardware. It’s like my original hips before degen. arthritis. I can easily swing either hip over a bicycle. Incisions barely visible. First saw him 8 yrs before surgery, and saw him at 2 yr intervals. He kept saying “you’ll know when you are ready”. He was right. He wanted the best outcome for me, not just to book another surgery. I also cannot say enough about the Christ Hosp Joint & Spine building. Only orthopedic surgeries; no germs from open heart, bowel resections or other surgeries. Purpose-built state-of-the-art surgery tables to give the surgeon the best access. Good anesthesia & inpatient aftercare. I had a shoulder replacement at UC WestChester & it was the worst medical experience of my life. Great surgeon but everything else was negligent or bungled. No pain management, incompetent nursing, understaffed, unhappy employees. Never again UC
About Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518960228
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Western Ontario Facility Of Medicine
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.
