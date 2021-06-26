Overview of Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD

Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Kirk works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.