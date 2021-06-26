See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (38)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD

Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.

Dr. Kirk works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirk's Office Locations

    Christ Hospital Orthopedic Associates III LLC
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 110, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-5200
    The Christ Hospital - Joint & Spine Center
    2123 Auburn Ave # C920A, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Total Hip Replacement
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage
Low Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Chronic Neck Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement Revision
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Plantar Fasciitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Elbow Bursitis
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation Treatment
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Partial Knee Replacement
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Sternum Fracture
Synovial Biopsy
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 26, 2021
    Martha W — Jun 26, 2021
    About Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518960228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University Of Western Ontario Facility Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirk works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Kirk’s profile.

    Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

