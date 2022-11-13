Overview

Dr. Patrick Knowles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Knowles works at North Phoenix Medical Clinic in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Anthem, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.