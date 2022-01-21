Overview

Dr. Patrick Koo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Koo works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.