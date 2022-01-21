See All Gastroenterologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Patrick Koo, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patrick Koo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Koo works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    National Ambulatory Hernia Institute
    1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 446-5831
  2. 2
    St Jude Knott Endoscopy Center
    1839 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 446-7021
  3. 3
    Providence St. Jude Medical Center
    101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 871-3280
  4. 4
    St Jude Hosp Home Health Agency
    1835 SUNNY CREST DR, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 446-5101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hernia

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Jan 21, 2022
    Great experience, great doctor
    rick kwak — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Koo, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801152772
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Koo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Koo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Koo works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Koo's profile.

    Dr. Koo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koo on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Koo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

