Overview of Dr. Patrick Krzyzewski, DPM

Dr. Patrick Krzyzewski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Krzyzewski works at Family Practice Clinic of Mayfair in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.