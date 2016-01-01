Dr. Patrick Kulubya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulubya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kulubya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kulubya, MD
Dr. Patrick Kulubya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Makerere University, Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Great River Medical Center, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital, Northwest Regional and Panola Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Great River Medical Center
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Northwest Regional
- Panola Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Kulubya, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Marshall University
- Makerere University, Medical School
- Nephrology
