Overview of Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD

Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Kwok works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Shelton, CT, Bridgeport, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.