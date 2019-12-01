Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD
Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations
Fairfield Surgery Center LLC305 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Sacred Heart Univ. Physical Therapy Specialists5151 Park Ave, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 396-8353
Milford Pediatric Group321 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 337-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had multidirectional, chronic instability of my left shoulder. At the point of my surgery I had to flex my shoulder constantly to keep it in place, as all of the ligaments were either stretched or torn. After Dr. Kwok performed an arthroscopy on my shoulder, it has not dislocated in over a year, and I am even back to tumbling! Thank you Dr. Kwok!!
About Dr. Patrick Kwok, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508806035
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
