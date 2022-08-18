Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Lam, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Lam, MD
Dr. Patrick Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
Patrick J Lam MD1523 Kalakaua Ave Ste 100, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 942-7727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a former pilot and flight surgeon, I referred my son to Dr. Lam for his inaugural first class FAA Medical exam - he’s accepted to the United Aviate professional flight school. The staff and Dr. Lam were courteous, professional and efficient. Experienced beyond any other Aviation Medical Examiner in town.
About Dr. Patrick Lam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
