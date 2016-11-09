Overview of Dr. Patrick Lang, MD

Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.