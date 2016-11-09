See All Hand Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Patrick Lang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick Lang, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
2.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick Lang, MD

Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Lang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    1 Shrader St Ste 650, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 221-0665
  2. 2
    The Hand Center of San Francisco
    601 Van Ness Ave Ste 2018, San Francisco, CA 94102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 751-4263
  3. 3
    The Hand Center of
    1700 California St Ste 450, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 751-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery
Arthritis of the Hand
Arthritis of the Wrist
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Wrist Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Burn Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Release Surgery Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Nerve Decompression and Repair Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lang?

    Nov 09, 2016
    Great at explaining procedures, at explaining healing process / what to expect, great surgeon. Hopefully, I had bad luck w staff. If your pain medication does not work you might advise staff to suggest alternate, not - that's nice... just be in pain. If someone can't wait 3 weeks for an appointment, you might advise staff to suggest a referral, not - that's nice... wait anyway. If you don't understand the insurance billing process - repeated non-answer isn't helpful. Dr.=Win. Staff=Meh.
    handy in Alameda, CA — Nov 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick Lang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick Lang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lang to family and friends

    Dr. Lang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick Lang, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick Lang, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194966416
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Curtis National Hand Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ucsf Plastic Surgery|University of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine|U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lang works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco Primary & Specialty Care in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lang’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick Lang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.