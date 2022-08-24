Overview

Dr. Patrick Larreategui, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Troy, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Larreategui works at Miami County Surgeons in Troy, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.