Dr. Patrick Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Lee, MD
Dr. Patrick Lee, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Monmouth Hematology Oncology456 Chestnut St Unit 301, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 288-6452
Monmouth Hematology Oncology100 State Route 36 Ste 2M, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (848) 288-6454
Nova Cure Consultants8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 202, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 686-3402
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick Lee, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1356442602
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
