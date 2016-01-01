Overview of Dr. Patrick Lee, MD

Dr. Patrick Lee, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Monmouth Hematology Oncology in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.