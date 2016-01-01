Dr. Patrick Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Lee, MD
Dr. Patrick Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Department of Dermatology Uc Irvine118 MED SURGE I, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-5515
- UCI Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Granuloma of Skin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
