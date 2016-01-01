Overview of Dr. Patrick Lemasters, MD

Dr. Patrick Lemasters, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)



Dr. Lemasters works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Elmhurst, NY, Clifton, NJ and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.