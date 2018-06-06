Dr. Patrick Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Leung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Hong Kong.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
Patrick Leung MD Inc.804 18th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-3081
- 2 300 Old River Rd Ste 170, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 323-3081
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Leung when I was about 5 Years old.had to the allergy immune shots and if it would have not been for Dr Leung my asthma and allergy would be sky rocketed to this day Thank you Dr Leung your truly amazing
About Dr. Patrick Leung, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1871609446
Education & Certifications
- Natl Asthma Ctr
- U Kans Med Ctr
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Hong Kong
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
