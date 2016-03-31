Dr. Litonjua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick Litonjua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Litonjua, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Janesville, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Med Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Litonjua works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mercy Clinic East3524 E Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 756-7112
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litonjua?
Very easy to talk to. Looks you in the eye when speaking or listening. Upbeat personality.
About Dr. Patrick Litonjua, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1831297308
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Philippines College Of Med Manila Philippines
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litonjua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litonjua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litonjua works at
Dr. Litonjua has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litonjua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Litonjua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litonjua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litonjua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litonjua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.