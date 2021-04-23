Overview

Dr. Patrick Livingston, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Livingston works at Norman Regional Primary Care - West Norman in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.