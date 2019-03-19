Dr. Patrick Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Logan, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick Logan, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Dr. Logan works at
Locations
Eskenazi Health720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-3737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have struggled with a skin condition my entire life. Other doctors said oh that’s just dry skin use lotion and waved their hand like no big deal. I knew it was not “just dry skin” it kept getting worse. I have spent a fortune and have a closet full of very expensive “lotions” NONE OF THEM WORKED! I finally got tired of “dry skin” and went to dr logan...was NOT DRY SKIN! Dr Logan prescribed the correct treatment for me. A very nice man and a wonderful doctor! Love Dr Logan!
About Dr. Patrick Logan, MD
- Dermatology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1992704290
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Dermatology
