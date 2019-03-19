Overview

Dr. Patrick Logan, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.



Dr. Logan works at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.