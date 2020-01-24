Dr. Patrick Looser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Looser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Looser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick Looser, MD
Dr. Patrick Looser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Looser's Office Locations
Summerville Women’s Care401 N Live Oak Dr Ste B, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0634
Lowcountry Cardiology Associates PA4969 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 487-0631Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Looser performed two heart catheterizations of my severely twisted right coronary artery in October 2019 in order to place three stents. This tricky and complex procedure was performed with skill and total professionalism. He’s an outstanding cardiologist and has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Patrick Looser, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Looser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Looser accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Looser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Looser has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Looser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Looser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Looser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Looser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Looser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.