Overview of Dr. Patrick Looser, MD

Dr. Patrick Looser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Looser works at Lowcountry Cardiology Associates - Moncks Corner in Moncks Corner, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.