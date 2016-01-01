Overview of Dr. Patrick Maeng, MD

Dr. Patrick Maeng, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.



Dr. Maeng works at Children's Specialists Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.