Dr. Patrick Maloney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Maloney's Office Locations
Patrick L Maloney MD933 S Sunset Ave Ste 106, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-9884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered my daughter in 2011 and my triplets in 2014. He is an amazing doctor. I was pretty scared to have a c-section with my triplets, terrified actually. He made me feel so safe and comfortable. The office isn't too great looking when I was there but I do recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maloney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloney.
