Dr. Patrick Marcus, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patrick Marcus, MD

Dr. Patrick Marcus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Marcus works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marcus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  
Anxiety
  
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
  
Ataxia
  
Back Pain
Bedsores
  
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
  
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tobacco Withdrawal
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  

About Dr. Patrick Marcus, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053706929
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Patrick Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marcus works at Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Marcus’s profile.

Dr. Marcus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

