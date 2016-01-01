Overview of Dr. Patrick Martin-Yeboah, MD

Dr. Patrick Martin-Yeboah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Martin-Yeboah works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.