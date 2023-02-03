Overview of Dr. Patrick Martyka, DPM

Dr. Patrick Martyka, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Martyka works at Associates In Medicine & Surgery in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.