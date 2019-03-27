Dr. Patrick Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Massey, MD
Dr. Patrick Massey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Alt-med Medical and Physical Therapy1544 Nerge Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 923-0046
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I was looking at surgery over 15 years ago, when a former colleague sent advise to see Dr. Massey. I did, and results couldn't have been better. It was terrific. Over many years I have referred many friends (and my own wife) to him. I realize nobody can "bat 100%", but I can swear under oath that every person I referred to Dr. Massey came away with wonderful results
About Dr. Patrick Massey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Integrative Medicine - University of Arizona
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.