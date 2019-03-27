See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Patrick Massey, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Patrick Massey, MD

Dr. Patrick Massey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Massey works at Alt-Med Medical and Physical Therapy in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Massey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alt-med Medical and Physical Therapy
    1544 Nerge Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 923-0046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroparesis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Gastroparesis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2019
    I was looking at surgery over 15 years ago, when a former colleague sent advise to see Dr. Massey. I did, and results couldn't have been better. It was terrific. Over many years I have referred many friends (and my own wife) to him. I realize nobody can "bat 100%", but I can swear under oath that every person I referred to Dr. Massey came away with wonderful results
    — Mar 27, 2019
    About Dr. Patrick Massey, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801966999
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Integrative Medicine - University of Arizona
    Internship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Massey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Massey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Massey works at Alt-Med Medical and Physical Therapy in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Massey’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

