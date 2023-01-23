Dr. Patrick Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mathias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick Mathias, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from St. Johns Medical College and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mathias works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates - Kissimmee601 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 307-0375Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Thomas Y. Kim410 Celebration Pl Ste 201, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 794-5134Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cardiovascular Associates339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 230, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 307-0374Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Cardiovascular Associates - Davenport40124 Highway 27 Ste 204, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (407) 307-0376
-
5
Cardiovascular Associates - Orlando4529 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 794-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathias?
I just had a visit with Dr. Mathias, as a new patient. I was so impressed by his patience and his complete answers to my questions. He has a pleasant manner while being professional. His nurse, Paola was also nice and efficient. I can see why he has so many positive reviews.
About Dr. Patrick Mathias, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1982604989
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital Chicago
- St. Johns Medical College
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathias works at
Dr. Mathias has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.