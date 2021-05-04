Overview of Dr. Patrick McBee, MD

Dr. Patrick McBee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They completed their residency with Mercy Hosp



Dr. McBee works at Willamette Dermatology in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.