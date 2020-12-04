Dr. McCaslin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD
Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Total Anesthesia Care1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, personable with a great bedside manner. An extremely caring Dr. Who is easy to talk with and explains everything throughout. And the one you want if an issue arises. I can't thank him enough.
About Dr. Patrick McCaslin, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Anesthesiology
Dr. McCaslin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCaslin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCaslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaslin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaslin.
