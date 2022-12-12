See All Neurosurgeons in Maumee, OH
Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD

Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Univerisity of Cincinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Wood County Hospital.

Dr. McCormick works at Metco Emergency in Maumee, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCormick's Office Locations

  1
    St. Luke's Hospital
    5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
  2
    Toledo Hospital North Campus
    2130 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43606
  3
    Promedica Physicians Neurosurgery
    3909 Woodley Rd Ste 600, Toledo, OH 43606
  4
    ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery
    6175 Levis Commons Blvd # 104, Perrysburg, OH 43551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fulton County Health Center
  • McLaren St. Luke's
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • Wood County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Malignant Glioma Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shunts
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2022
    I am an established patient with Dr. McCormick and he is an amazing surgeon!! However, his RN in the office has no empathy at all when speaking to patients. I have never had a doctor's office tell me that I should have went to a different ER than the one I had went to. The RN was very argumentative and rude.
    — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD
    About Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD

    Neurosurgery
    39 years of experience
    English
    1124021514
    Education & Certifications

    Barrow Neur Institute
    Ford Neurosurg Institute Henry Ford Hospital
    The Univerisity of Cincinnati College of Medicine
    Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

