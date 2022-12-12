Overview of Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD

Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Univerisity of Cincinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. McCormick works at Metco Emergency in Maumee, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Perrysburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.