Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick McCormick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from The Univerisity of Cincinnati College of Medicine and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
St. Luke's Hospital5901 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 893-8081
Toledo Hospital North Campus2130 W CENTRAL AVE, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4590
Promedica Physicians Neurosurgery3909 Woodley Rd Ste 600, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4590
ProMedica Physicians Neurosurgery6175 Levis Commons Blvd # 104, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 291-4590
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am an established patient with Dr. McCormick and he is an amazing surgeon!! However, his RN in the office has no empathy at all when speaking to patients. I have never had a doctor's office tell me that I should have went to a different ER than the one I had went to. The RN was very argumentative and rude.
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1124021514
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neur Institute
- Ford Neurosurg Institute Henry Ford Hospital
- The Univerisity of Cincinnati College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormick has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.