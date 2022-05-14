Overview of Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD

Dr. Patrick McCulloch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of California San Francisco School of Medicine-SF|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. McCulloch works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.