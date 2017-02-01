Dr. McDermott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick McDermott, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McDermott, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. McDermott works at
Locations
Patrick H Mcdermott MD1216 Farmington Ave Ste 101, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 560-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful physician who actually listens to you and gives sage advice . In an emergency his response time is immediate. Excellent staff and warm , welcoming environment . I trust him completely. Excellent medical professional!
About Dr. Patrick McDermott, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDermott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDermott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDermott has seen patients for Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDermott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McDermott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDermott.
