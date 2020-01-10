Overview

Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. McDonough works at SSM Health Medical Group Gastroenterology in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.