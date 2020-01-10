Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. McDonough works at
Locations
Patrick Mcdonough LLC12266 De Paul Dr Ste 300, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-8824Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a colonoscopy at SSM DePaul done by Dr. McDonough. Everyone was so friendly and explained what they were doing. This was my 5th colonoscopy and I would recommend this Dr. and hospital ??
About Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1770791832
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Washington University School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonough has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonough works at
Dr. McDonough has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonough.
