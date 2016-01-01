See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in Sheboygan, WI
Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD

Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD is an Anatomic & Clinical Pathology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. McDonough works at HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
    3100 Superior Ave Fl 1, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 459-8300
  2. 2
    HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
    835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 433-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Door County Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Patrick McDonough, MD

    Specialties
    • Anatomic & Clinical Pathology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811198294
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College Of Virginia, Richmond
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison
