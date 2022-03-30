Dr. McElgunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. McElgunn for a number of years now and he and his assistants have always been very professional, courteous, and on time.
About Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montreal General Hospital|Toronto General Hospital|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Victoria Hosp|Victoria Hospital
- University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- Dermatology
Dr. McElgunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McElgunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McElgunn works at
Dr. McElgunn has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. McElgunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElgunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElgunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.