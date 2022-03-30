See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (50)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. McElgunn works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte
    5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McElgunn?

    Mar 30, 2022
    I have used Dr. McElgunn for a number of years now and he and his assistants have always been very professional, courteous, and on time.
    — Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McElgunn to family and friends

    Dr. McElgunn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McElgunn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD.

    About Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831148485
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montreal General Hospital|Toronto General Hospital|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Victoria Hosp|Victoria Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McElgunn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McElgunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McElgunn works at Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. McElgunn’s profile.

    Dr. McElgunn has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McElgunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. McElgunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McElgunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McElgunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McElgunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Patrick McElgunn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.