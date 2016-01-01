Overview of Dr. Patrick McGann, MD

Dr. Patrick McGann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. McGann works at Wellstar Trauma Acute Care Surgery in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.