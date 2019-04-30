Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick McGrath, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick McGrath, MD
Dr. Patrick McGrath, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. McGrath works at
Dr. McGrath's Office Locations
-
1
Emote Medical Services PC100 Park Ave Rm 1600, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 351-5096
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrath?
Very thorough, wise and compassionate professional.
About Dr. Patrick McGrath, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1932284098
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.