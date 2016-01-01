Dr. McGuire II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick McGuire II, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick McGuire II, MD
Dr. Patrick McGuire II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. McGuire II's Office Locations
Greater Mobile Urgent Care2350 Schillinger Rd S Ste A, Mobile, AL 36695
Greater Mobile Urgent Care7943 Moffett Rd, Semmes, AL 36575
Greater Mobile Urgent Care of Saraland1114 Shelton Beach Rd, Saraland, AL 36571
East Central Medical Center7001 Highway 614, Moss Point, MS 39562
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patrick McGuire II, MD
Internal Medicine
25 years of experience
English
NPI: 1801809124
Education & Certifications
MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGuire II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. McGuire II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McGuire II works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McGuire II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGuire II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGuire II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.