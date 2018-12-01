Overview of Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD

Dr. Patrick McKenzie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. McKenzie works at Orthopedic and Sports Medcn Specs in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.