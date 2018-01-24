See All Oncologists in Novi, MI
Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD

Medical Oncology
Overview of Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD

Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals

Dr. McLaughlin works at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations

  1
    Assarian Cancer Center
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-4300
  2
    Providence Hospital
    22301 Foster Winter Dr Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 849-3321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Jan 24, 2018
    Dr. McLaughlin is easy to talk to, concerned, and has a patient focus in the near and long term. He has an office with low turnover so we see the same staff visit-after-visit, year-after-year. Very professional and highly recommended.
    Richard in Whitmoer Lake, MI — Jan 24, 2018
    About Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1871685271
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

