Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Assarian Cancer Center47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4300
Providence Hospital22301 Foster Winter Dr Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3321
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McLaughlin is easy to talk to, concerned, and has a patient focus in the near and long term. He has an office with low turnover so we see the same staff visit-after-visit, year-after-year. Very professional and highly recommended.
About Dr. Patrick McLaughlin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
