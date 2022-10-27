Overview of Dr. Patrick McManus, MD

Dr. Patrick McManus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. McManus works at Ketamine Wellness Medical Practice, Garden City, NY in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.