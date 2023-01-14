See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (127)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD

Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. McNulty works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McNulty's Office Locations

    Westside Location
    3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 463-1424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Henderson
    3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 463-1424
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (49)
    About Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922007244
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scoliosis and Spine Center|Scoliosis and Spine Center Saint Joseph Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Tx Southwestern Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • U.T. Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

