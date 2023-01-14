Overview of Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD

Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. McNulty works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.