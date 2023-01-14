Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNulty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD
Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. McNulty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McNulty's Office Locations
-
1
Westside Location3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 463-1424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henderson3175 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 320, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 463-1424Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Principal Financial Group
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNulty?
Recently had surgery, Dr. McNulty performed, although not fully recovered I feel great, his visit at hospital showed he cares strongly recommend him, his staff is great too
About Dr. Patrick McNulty, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922007244
Education & Certifications
- Scoliosis and Spine Center|Scoliosis and Spine Center Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School|University Tx Southwestern Med School
- U.T. Southwestern Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNulty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNulty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNulty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNulty works at
Dr. McNulty speaks Spanish.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. McNulty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNulty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNulty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNulty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.