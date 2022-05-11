Dr. Patrick McShane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McShane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McShane, DPM
Overview of Dr. Patrick McShane, DPM
Dr. Patrick McShane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mountain View, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 88 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. McShane's Office Locations
Mountain View Office100 W Us Highway 60, Mountain View, MO 65548 Directions (417) 889-3338
McShane Foot & Ankle Clinic1834 S Stewart Ave, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 889-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit to Dr McShane. Office is efficiently ran. Dr McShane explained in detail about my foot problem and what the treatment plan would be. His nurses and office staff were professional and polite.
About Dr. Patrick McShane, DPM
- Podiatry
- 88 years of experience
- English
- 1881766863
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McShane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McShane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McShane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McShane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McShane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McShane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McShane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.