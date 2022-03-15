Dr. Patrick McVey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick McVey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patrick McVey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spanish Fork, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Canyon View Pediatrics325 W Center St, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (435) 264-5417
Canyon View Pediatrics-Payson15 S 1000 E Ste 100, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5436
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was great with my daughter and took the time to make her feel comfortable. He definitely took the time to listen to me.
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center|Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med|Wake Forest University
