Dr. Patrick Melder, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Melder, MD
Dr. Patrick Melder, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. Melder's Office Locations
Debbie Christensen MD699 Church St NE Ste 340, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 355-1620
Debbie Christensen MD148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 220, Hiram, GA 30141 Directions (770) 505-0023
Sally Revell, MD | Wellstar ENT3747 Roswell Rd Ste 207, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (470) 956-7815
Patrick Melder, Md Wellstar Ent120 Stonebridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4398
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love this doctor! If you want a guy who listens to you and focuses on your issues, this is the doctor for you. He takes his job and patients very seriously and I really appreciated his no nonsense manners. He figured my issues out very quickly where others had not been able to. Would definitely and without hesitation recommend Dr. Melder to anyone!
About Dr. Patrick Melder, MD
- Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Melder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
