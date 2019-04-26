See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Marietta, GA
Dr. Patrick Melder, MD

Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
4.0 (36)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Patrick Melder, MD

Dr. Patrick Melder, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Melder works at Wellstar ENT Of North Georgia in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Debbie Christensen MD
    699 Church St NE Ste 340, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 355-1620
  2. 2
    Debbie Christensen MD
    148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 220, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 505-0023
  3. 3
    Sally Revell, MD | Wellstar ENT
    3747 Roswell Rd Ste 207, Marietta, GA 30062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 956-7815
  4. 4
    Patrick Melder, Md Wellstar Ent
    120 Stonebridge Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 324-4398

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Absolutely love this doctor! If you want a guy who listens to you and focuses on your issues, this is the doctor for you. He takes his job and patients very seriously and I really appreciated his no nonsense manners. He figured my issues out very quickly where others had not been able to. Would definitely and without hesitation recommend Dr. Melder to anyone!
    — Apr 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Patrick Melder, MD

    • Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780688051
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Technical University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patrick Melder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Melder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

