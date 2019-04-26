Overview of Dr. Patrick Melder, MD

Dr. Patrick Melder, MD is a Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine Otolaryngology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Melder works at Wellstar ENT Of North Georgia in Marietta, GA with other offices in Hiram, GA and Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.