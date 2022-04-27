Dr. Patrick Mille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrick Mille, MD
Overview of Dr. Patrick Mille, MD
Dr. Patrick Mille, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mille works at
Dr. Mille's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases1300 Wolf St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mille?
Nurses and assistance are great. Very polite, nice, and always happy. All my 5 stars rating goes to them. Hard working, always running around and still manage to keep patients happy. And as for the ladies that work at the check in spot in oncology needs to work on their attitude. Very disrespectful, talk behind our back like we don’t know english. They expect you to know whats your next appointment is because they to lazy to find out themselves. They acting like they the one thats doing the run around and taking care of patients.
About Dr. Patrick Mille, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1346561230
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mille accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mille works at
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Mille. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.